Part of the land previously earmarked for Friarsgate could be turned into an overflow car park for council offices if plans are approved.

The proposals for a section of the former Tempest Ford plot will be discussed at a meeting next week.

The local authority wants to use the land alongside District Council House to create 60 new spaces for staff and visitors.

The facility would also be used as an additional public car park at weekends.

A planning report said:

“The proposed development seeks to utilise the unused land adjacent to Lichfield District Council offices. “The car park would be accessed off the existing car park via the access to the side of the council offices on Frog Lane. A new area of tarmac surfacing linking the existing and proposed car park together forms part of the scheme. “The proposal is a temporary use for a period of up to three years.” Planning report

The planning report added that the facility would be in place while “wider regeneration works” take place across the city centre as part of the Birmingham Road Site.

The proposals will be discussed at the planning meeting on Monday (30th October).