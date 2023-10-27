Part of the land previously earmarked for Friarsgate could be turned into an overflow car park for council offices if plans are approved.
The proposals for a section of the former Tempest Ford plot will be discussed at a meeting next week.
The local authority wants to use the land alongside District Council House to create 60 new spaces for staff and visitors.
The facility would also be used as an additional public car park at weekends.
A planning report said:
“The proposed development seeks to utilise the unused land adjacent to Lichfield District Council offices.
“The car park would be accessed off the existing car park via the access to the side of the council offices on Frog Lane. A new area of tarmac surfacing linking the existing and proposed car park together forms part of the scheme.
“The proposal is a temporary use for a period of up to three years.”Planning report
The planning report added that the facility would be in place while “wider regeneration works” take place across the city centre as part of the Birmingham Road Site.
The proposals will be discussed at the planning meeting on Monday (30th October).
Incredibly creative – after how many years? Still no idea within LDC as to what to do with this key site. Time for fresh creative ideas from new councillors, to deliver something for ALL residents not just LDC car park
Ah well if all else fails turn it into a car park. How innovative. After how many years? Beggars belief.
Why do the Council need extra car parking spaces, as the Council said there are plenty of car parking spaces in Lichfield already.
Ridiculous! How long has this land lain disused? All the suggestions of turning it into a green space refused, but as soon as some councilors want somewhere to park more easily……..
It is very dispiriting to find complaint with the council. You expect they would want to be valued for the work that is carried out. We know that all councils are struggling with the consequences of cost of living rises and inflation.
Where Lichfield gets it wrong is in its public relations. Just by reading the comments on this site you perceive that the public do not trust them. That things are carried out in a clandestine way, often behind closed doors.
They know the Friasgate site is a permanent sore. Any decisions made on it has to be handled carefully. Do they really think this latest edict helps?
Sadly many of the staff are not from the city and are career town planners who will later move away. Like poor surgeons they just bury their mistakes.
Free parking for council workers? In the centre of town, next to the bus and rail stations.
Now I’m sure I remember there was much credence given to the report that said ‘on average’ car parks were only at 23% capacity as justification for demolishing the multi-storey with no adequate replacement. I also seem to remember there was much scoffing given most drivers have, at some time, driven in endless circles trying to find somewhere to park. Seems LDC has woken up to the fact car parking is sometimes a bit tricky, albeit this smacks of “I’m alright Jack” and rather than provision being made for the hoi polloi, only those with an LDC parking permit will benefit during the week. I wonder where the other multi-storey users are going to be accommodated?
Back on the 13th July 2023 it was going to be a temporary car park so the Multi Storey Car Park could be demolished
Flo I think you are right, they have lost the plot completely, keeps changing all the time, but nature trying to help, growing weeds over it
From one eyesore to the next. Enjoy the ticket income, LDC. Can’t wait to see what you spend it on.
From this we can conclude that any redevelopment of the site is dead at the moment because of the economic situation along with borrowing and construction costs. OMG they destroyed a business and the only thing that they can come up with a decade later is providing more parking for themselves! Presumably free parking so not generating any income for the council!
Why can’t we have a green open park space as an interim? If Labour had any backbone they would join with the LDs to stop this madness but they seem stupefied with fear at the thought of taking charge. If they don’t block this it is beyond belief.
One presumes the bus station move is dead if they can’t get any scheme going on the site but then again who knows?