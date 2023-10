Bonfire celebrations will go off with a bang at an event in Lichfield next week.

There will also be firework displays and a funfair at Lichfield Rugby Club on 3rd November.

Payment is on the gate, with admission costing £7 adults, £5 for children aged five to 17, with those under five going free. Family tickets for two adults and two children are £20.

The event opens at 6pm with two firework displays taking place at 7.30pm and 8.30pm.

For more details, visit the Lichfield Rugby Club website.