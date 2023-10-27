Chasetown hit the road this weekend as they travel to Trafford for their latest league encounter.

The Scholars go into the fixture after a confidence-boosting 3-2 win over Bootle last time out – a result that ended a five game run without a victory.

They will be hopeful of another three points as they face a Trafford side who sit joint bottom of the table with just six points from their opening ten games.

But the hosts have bolstered their ranks in the past week with the addition of former Bolton Wanderers youngster Kwame Osigwe and ex-Bury forward Damola Sotona.

Kick-off at Seel Park tomorrow (28th October) is at 3pm.