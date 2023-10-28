A charity fashion show in Lichfield has raised thousands of pounds for St Giles Hospice.

Volunteers and staff took to the catwalk to model pre-loved clothes and accessories at The George Hotel.

More than 100 people attended, with a pop-up shop on offer afterwards for people to purchase outfits.

The event raised more than £2,400 for the Whittington-based charity.

Volunteer model Rebecca Sykes said:

“I had a great time getting out of my comfort zone and onto the catwalk. “The fashion show focussed on promoting sustainable fashion, showcasing the amazing options that shopping second-hand can provide, all while supporting an organisation that does vital work caring for local people in my community. “It was fantastic, and I can’t wait to get involved again.” Rebecca Sykes