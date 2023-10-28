A charity fashion show in Lichfield has raised thousands of pounds for St Giles Hospice.
Volunteers and staff took to the catwalk to model pre-loved clothes and accessories at The George Hotel.
More than 100 people attended, with a pop-up shop on offer afterwards for people to purchase outfits.
The event raised more than £2,400 for the Whittington-based charity.
Volunteer model Rebecca Sykes said:
“I had a great time getting out of my comfort zone and onto the catwalk.
“The fashion show focussed on promoting sustainable fashion, showcasing the amazing options that shopping second-hand can provide, all while supporting an organisation that does vital work caring for local people in my community.
“It was fantastic, and I can’t wait to get involved again.”Rebecca Sykes