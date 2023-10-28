Local crafters and makers will be selling their wares at a mini market in Lichfield.

The Hub at St Mary’s will host the events on 11th November and 16th December.

Running from 10am to 3pm, they will see items including hand-made greetings cards, artworks, ceramics, jewellery, textiles and scented candles.

Julia Baden, from The Hub’s Little Shop, said:

“We’re featuring some great local crafters and artists, which makes it the perfect place to find those special gifts. “We will have some unique items on offer that are made and created with love and care and are only available at this time of year. “Shopping with us supports local businesses as well as the community activities at The Hub.” Julia Baden

Admission to the markets is free.