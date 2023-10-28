A seminar is being held in Lichfield for people concerned about how to pay for care.

The Spires care home will host representatives from Four Oaks Financial Consultants at 6pm on 8th November.

Visitors will be able to discuss topics such as what it means to have a Power of Attorney and how to manage care fees.

People will also have a chance to meet a local solicitor to discuss any individual concerns.

General manager Catherine Campbell said:

“We’re really looking forward to having the industry specialists come in to help ease the concerns of those worried about the financial aspect of care. “It can be a daunting process, but the finance experts are completely impartial when offering their advice, and at The Spires care home we are always available to provide support and advice about care to anyone who needs it. “If anyone is unable to make it on the day but would like to pop in for a tour and a cup of tea, our doors are always open.” Catherine Campbell