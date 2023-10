Members of a Lichfield group have paid their respects to the fallen during a visit to the D-Day beaches in Normandy.

The Lichfield Beacon Probus Club representatives learned more about the landings which turned the tide of the Second World War.

The visit was part of a French trip which also saw them explore cultural sights such as the Bayeux Tapestry.

For more details on joining the club call 07799 412274 or email [email protected].