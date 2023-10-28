The Poppy Appeal has been officially launched in Lichfield.

Cllr Ann Hughes, Mayor of Lichfield, and Adam Burns-Mace, Sheriff of Lichfield, joined members of the local branch of the Royal British Legion to mark the occasion earlier this week.

Money collected through the annual appeal will be used to care and support military families.

Cllr Hughes said:

“At 11am on Sunday 12th November, people around the nation will pause to remember those lives lost in past conflicts We owe a debt of gratitude to our service personnel who across the years have made sacrifices on our behalf. “I strongly encourage everyone to show their thanks to the servicemen and women of our armed forces, by supporting the Royal British Legion’s Poppy Appeal and buying and wearing their poppy with pride. “As Mayor of Lichfield, it will be my great honour and privilege to lay a wreath on behalf of the City of Lichfield at 11am in the Garden of Remembrance – all are welcome to come along and observe the customary two minutes silence.’ Cllr Ann Hughes