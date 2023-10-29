A second half Dan Lomas goal was enough to earn Lichfield City a valuable away win at Studley.

Ivor Green’s men moved level on points with their third placed hosts with the Midland Football League Premier Division victory.

City thought they’d broken the deadlock early on in the game when Joe Haines nodded in a Jack Edwards corner only for the assistant referee’s flag to deny them.

Studley sent an effort over the bar and a header narrowly wide as they sought to make home advantage count

At the other end, Cameron Dunn and Joe Haines tested keeper Brendan Bunn before Jordan Clement’s volley went narrowly wide of the target.

Lichfield keeper James Beeson was forced into a save early in the second half.

City’s task got more difficult when Dan Smith was sent to the sin bin for ten minutes after protesting when Dominic Lewis went down under a challenge from keeper Bunn but was booked for a dive.

Beeson was forced into another stop before Lichfield’s full 11 was restored – and Smith’s reintroduction almost led to an instant impact as he played in Lewis, but Bunn saved well to prevent him from opening the scoring.

The Lichfield keeper was once again called into action as he saved well from close range to stop Studley going in front.

The breakthrough eventually came when Haines’ high ball into the box caused problems for the home defence and Lomas was on hand to fire home.

Studley sent a late strike just wide of the post before another effort went over the bar as City held on to their advantage to claim all three points.