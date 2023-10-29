A solicitors firm in Lichfield has pledged its support to charities by signing up to an annual will-writing campaign.

Adcocks Solicitors is joining the Will Aid scheme for the first time, helping raise funds by waiving their usual fee in return for a donation.

Kerry Davies, from Adcocks, said:

“Will Aid is an exceptional campaign, that offers people the chance to get a professionally written will while supporting important causes that change lives for the better both here in the UK and around the world. “As solicitors, we’re delighted to volunteer our time and expertise to support such a fantastic campaign and are hoping to raise a lot of money that will go towards supporting vulnerable people both here in the UK, many of whom have been further impacted by the cost of living crisis.” Kerry Davies

The suggested voluntary donation for a basic single will is £100, or £180 for a pair of mirror wills.

Donations support charities including ActionAid, Age UK, British Red Cross, Christian Aid, NSPCC, Save the Children and Sightsavers.

Peter de Vena Franks, Will Aid campaign director, said:

“It is only thanks to the commitment of firms like Adcocks Solicitors volunteering their time that the campaign can continue to raise much needed donations for our partner charities. “More than half of UK adults still do not have a will, so this November is a great time to tick that task off your list while supporting the incredible work of our partner charities.” Peter de Vena Franks

For more information on how to make a will through Will Aid visit www.willaid.org.uk.