Formal plans have been submitted for the demolition of offices in Lichfield to make way for a new drive-thru fast-food outlet.

McDonald’s is planning to build on the site of the Central Co-op offices off Eastern Avenue once the company moves to a new location in the city.

A planning statement said the new restaurant would see more than 100 new jobs created.

“The Co-op are relocating from their Eastern Avenue office to new premises in the city centre on Queens Street. This application will ensure that the site remains in use and continues to contribute to the local economy and employment. “The proposal represents a multi-million-pound investment by a national operator in Lichfield and the restaurant is expected to employ more than 120 full and part time staff, which McDonald’s seeks to recruit from the local area.” Planning statement

The plans, if approved would see a 79 seat restaurant built together with 40 car parking spaces and outdoor play area.

The drive-thru would also feature measures to reduce queuing. The statement explained:

“This application includes the introduction of a fast forward lane, which will allow for a customer to pull forward to a third booth, if there is a small delay in the order, rather than driving through to the grill bays. “This allows the traffic flow to be maintained through the drive-thru lane and is an operational improvement, in line with safety and speed of service.” Planning statement

The company added that measures were in place to manage the impact on local residents.

“McDonald’s are very familiar with operating restaurants close to residential properties, and in many cases immediately adjacent to them. “While there is a common presumption that a proposal will cause local amenity issues though careful site selection, early engagement with specialist and good management once the restaurants are open, issues can be mitigated.” Planning statement

Full details can be seen on Lichfield District Council’s planning website.