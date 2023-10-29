People worried about being able to afford to heat their homes this winter are being reminded that a warm welcome is available at local libraries.

As well as offering a heated place to sit, community groups also utilise the space to host sessions people can get involved in.

Cllr Victoria Wilson, cabinet member for communities and culture at Staffordshire County Council, said:

“With temperatures already dropping, I want to remind everyone that you can find a warm safe space at any one of our libraries across Staffordshire. “Each library is unique, but all offer a friendly welcome and use of helpful services including computers, free Wi-Fi and access to books, e-books and magazines. “There are also plenty of reading groups and activities so people can come together, share and socialise. Please see what’s on offer at your local library this winter.” Cllr Victoria Wilson, Staffordshire County Council

Visitors can also enjoy a hot drink and a chat at coffee mornings hosted at local libraries.