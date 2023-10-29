Two talented tribute acts performed for an enthusiastic audience when the Fore Fighters and Alanish played at The Hub at St Mary’s.

After releasing one of the 1990’s most commercially succesful and influential albums, Jagged Litte Pill, Alanis Morrisette has enjoyed a career of carefully crafted pop songs, with many featuring in the set.

The audience were treated to everything from the folk tones of Thank You, to the more raucous You Oughta Know, and one of her best known songs, Ironic.

The talented band, with a singer who had Morrisette’s vocal inflections and distinctive sound, did the songs justice.

With many of the same musicians, The Fore Fighers gave vivid life to the songs of Dave Grohl and is band mates from the Foo Fighters.

The set list drew from their lenghthy career with commercial hits such as Learn to Fly and Times Like These being particularly well received.

Other pieces such as My Hero and Ballad of the Beaconsfield Miners also went down well with the audience.