A family friendly show at the Lichfield Garrick will explore the story of The Singing Mermaid next week.

Julia Donaldson and Lydia Monks’ story has been adapted for the stage and features music and songs suitable for three to eight-year-olds.

A spokesperson said:

“The singing mermaid is tempted away to join a travelling circus, with the promise of a life of excitement and her own swimming pool. “The audiences love her singing but we soon find out she’s been tricked by the dastardly circus master.” Lichfield Garrick spokesperson

The Singing Mermaid will be at the city theatre on Tuesday (31st October) and Wednesday. Tickets are available online.