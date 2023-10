Police are trying to trace a campervan stolen from a car park at a local museum.

The vehicle was taken from the Staffordshire Regiment Museum between 11.30am and 3.30pm today (30th October).

It is described as a grey Ford Transit converted into a camper van. The top right hand corner of the rear door as a sticker saying ‘The North Ace’.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident 410 of 30th October.