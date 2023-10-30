Calls for a ban on trophy hunting imports have been backed by Lichfield’s MP.

Michael Fabricant has joined Henry Smith along with other MPs and Lords in calling for a change in the law.

The Conservative MP said:

“With the private Hunting Trophies (Import Prohibition) Bill having been blocked in the House of Lords by a few Peers determined to see it fail, I and other colleagues from several political parties in the House of Commons and Lords have asked the Prime Minister to reintroduce a similar Government Bill as a matter of urgency. “This would stand a far better chance of becoming law.” Michael Fabricant

The Lichfield MP said a 2019 pledge to introduce such a ban should be followed up to end the importation of “disgusting trophies”.

“Since the 2019 General Election manifesto commitment was made, there have been many representations to the Prime Minister from figures such as Dame Jane Goodall, Sir Ranulph Fiennes and most recently, Peter Egan, Ricky Gervais and Dame Joanna Lumley. “I hope the Government will end the importation of disgusting ‘trophies’, including lion paws and heads, elephant feet, tusks and skins without further delay. “Only by doing this, will the unnecessary killing of wild animals be reduced.” Michael Fabricant