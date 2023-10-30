Details have been confirmed for Remembrance Sunday events in Burntwood.

Three parades will take place across the town on 12th November.

They include one travelling from the Scout HQ on Ironstone Road at 10am to St John’s Church and back.

There will also be a procession from the Memorial Institute from 10am. The route will travel along Rugeley Road, Lichfield Road, Farewell Lane, Severn Drive and Church Road. It will be followed by a service to lay wreaths.

Chasetown’s parade will leave Burntwood Leisure Centre at 10.30am, heading for Chasetown Memorial Gardens for a two-minute silence before travelling to St Anne’s Church for a service of Remembrance.

Full details of all three routes can be seen on Burntwood Town Council’s website.