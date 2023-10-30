Two Lichfield businesswomen have put pen to paper for a new book on becoming an entrepreneur.

Alison Taylor and Colette Bratton have penned a chapter in the Women’s Business Network Guide to Becoming a Successful Entrepreneur.

The book has been written by members of the networking group that was formed in March 2020 during the Covid pandemic by entrepreneur Sharon Louca to provide support and ideas for female business owners.

Sharon said:

“During one networking meeting, when we were all sharing our knowledge and expertise, I joked that we should write a book. While it was a joke, it made us all think ‘why not?’. “It goes to show what can be achieved when business owners work together. “We hope the book will inspire more women to start their own businesses, whilst offering ideas and guidance to those already on their entrepreneurial journey.” Sharon Louca

As well as a range of technical topics, from business plans to branding, the book also covers emotional issues like mindset and self-care.

It is available to buy now from Amazon.