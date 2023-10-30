A musical tribute night next month will raise money for the Lichfield Festival.

The F-ABBA event takes place at Thomas Spencer Hall in Whittington on 18th November.

The show follows the success for the Lichfield Festival Friends’ first ever fundraising race night last weekend.

The group raises money to support the festival through member subscriptions and fundraising events. Details on how to join the group can be found on their website.

Tickets for the F-ABBA night are £16 and can be booked online.