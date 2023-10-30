A roadshow in Lichfield will offer parents information and advice.

The event is being organised by Spark Burntwood at Charnwood Children’s Centre, on Purcell Avenue, on Saturday (4th November).

A spokesperson said:

“This interactive and informative roadshow is designed to empower expectant parents with knowledge, support and resources, as they embark on their incredible journey of parenthood.

“The Pregnancy and Baby Roadshow will bring together a diverse range of local baby professionals and providers.

“Gain valuable knowledge from local birthing and pregnancy providers and enjoy baby care workshops. Connect with other expectant parents and local families, enjoy some baby sensory play and find out more about your local family centres.”

Spark Burntwood spokesperson