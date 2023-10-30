Tributes have been paid following the death of a celebrity wedding planner from Lichfield.

Jane Dayus-Hinch had previously starred in TV show Wedding SOS.

Her son confirmed her death on her Facebook page, saying his mother had achieved “incredible things” during her life.

He said:

“Mum fought right until the end and went at home peacefully. “She lived an incredible life. More than anyone I know, she made the most of every minute of every day and achieved such amazing things. “I love you mum, forever and always. You were strong, you were caring, and most of all you were fabulous.”

As well as her TV appearances, Jane had also served as the chair of Lichfield Townswomen’s Guild and ran her own wedding business, which she started in 1985.

After confirming the closure of the company earlier this year, Jane said:

“Am I sad? No, I’ve given everything I have to each and every couple – I never once said ‘that’ll do’. “My memories are of beautiful gowns, coiffed hair, gorgeous shoes, hats suited and booted, page boys, no tacky stuff, everything elegance and tasteful.”