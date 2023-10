An annual bonfire and fireworks display in Hammerwich will return this weekend.

The event takes place at Hammerwich Cricket Club on 4th November.

Gates open at 5pm with the bonfire lit at 6.30pm.

A child-friendly fireworks display will take place at 7pm prior to the main display at 7.45pm.

Tickets are £8 adults and £5 children between five and 16. To book, visit the Hammerwich Cricket Club website.