A major road maintenance project on the A38 in Lichfield is coming to an end.

The final cones will be removed from the stretch between Fradley and Barton-under-Needwood this evening (31st October).

The project has seen resurfacing, safety barrier renewal, upgrading of street lighting and new road markings.

National Highways said many of the measures had been designed to make future maintenance easier, such as sections of the new crash barriers being able to be swapped out in a single visit.

The final overnight closure of the northbound carriageway will take place between 8pm and 6am this evening before the remaining signage is removed.

National Highways programme development manager, Ian Doust, said:

“This was a large, but essential scheme and the thousands of drivers who use the road every day will really reap the benefits with smoother roads, improved safety and more environmentally friendly lighting. “To minimise disruption for road users, we did combine several maintenance schemes and carried out all the work at the same time under the same lane and road closures. We have also introduced measures to reduce the need for further maintenance disturbance. “We are grateful to drivers for their patience while this important work was carried out.” Ian Doust, National Highways

Finishing works will take place during overnight closures in a three week period early next year.