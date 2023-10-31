A nurse providing end of life care says the theft of her car has had a “huge impact” on her patients.

The white Volvo X60 was taken from outside a property on Burntwood Road in Hammerwich at around 1.15am on 26th October.

CCTV footage showed three masked individuals taking the car from outside the nurse’s home.

It was then driven away in convoy with another vehicle.

The palliative care nurse told Lichfield Live the impact of the crime had been considerable.

“As a specialist nurse, I visit very complex patients who are at end of life. “I had multiple patients to see the day my car was stolen, but I was without a car or kit and was unable to work. This impacted on the consecutive days as I had to wait to have a courtesy car. “This has put increased pressure on colleagues who already had their own patients to see. “We already go above and beyond for these group of patients with one chance to make a difference to their lives.”

The car has still not been located but items from it have been found.

“I had multiple items of nursing equipment in my boot which they dumped in a hedge at a driving range in Lichfield and were then found by litter pickers. “These items were of no use to them, but were significant for my patients. “Although they took the car without a key, I’m not sleeping well knowing these thieves have been near my house.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101, quoting incident 99 of 26th October.