Plans for a Lichfield hotel to create new rooms and a gym have been approved.

The George Hotel, on Bird Street, had applied for permission to make the changes to a property at 3 Market Street.

The proposals will see the upper floors used for rooms, with the ground floor retail unit confirmed into a gym for the hotel.

A planning statement said:

“The owner of The George Hotel seeks permission for these works to further improve the hotel and meet the ever growing demand. “The newly created rooms are intended to be used as premium accommodation, while the gymnasium will create an amenity for both the hotel and the public.” Planning statement

Full details can be seen on Lichfield District Council’s planning website.