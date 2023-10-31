An episode of a popular BBC programme will be broadcast from Lichfield Cathedral later this year.

Tickets are available for Any Questions? which will be aired live on 1st December.

First aired in 1948, the show travels the country with a panel of four speakers who answer audience questions.

A spokesperson said:

“The programme provides the opportunity for people to challenge politicians, policy makers, writers and thinkers.”

Visitors must be in their seats by 7.15pm ahead o the warm-up at 7.30pm and the live broadcast just after 8pm.

For more details on how to submit questions for the broadcast and book tickets visit the Lichfield Cathedral website.