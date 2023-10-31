A Lichfield bonfire and fireworks displays has been cancelled due to concerns over the impact of the weather.

The event had been scheduled to take place on Friday (3rd November) at Lichfield Rugby Club.

But the recent weather and forecast has led organisers to decide to cancel the event.

A spokesperson said:

“With the heavy rain experienced over the last few weeks and the imminent wet forecast on the run up to Friday, it has been decided that due to the already saturated top pitches it would not be feasible to allow parking without significantly damaging the grounds. “This, coupled with the tiered make up of the pitches, means that there would be safety concerns around ingress and egress of both vehicles and pedestrians. “It has therefore – after much deliberation – been decided that this year’s event will be cancelled. “Apologies to all those who had planned to attend. We trust you understand our reasoning on this occasion.” Lichfield Rugby Club spokesperson