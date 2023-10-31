A service of remembrance will be held in Whittington to mark the tenth anniversary of the death of a local soldier.

Ian Fisher was killed in action in Afghanistan on 5th November 2013 when the vehicle he was travelling in was targeted by a suicide bomber.

In a statement following his death, Lieutenant Colonel Chris Davies, said:

“WO2 Ian Fisher’s reputation as a tough talking, no nonsense sergeant major belied his quick wit and mischievous sense of humour and his men loved him for it. “His nickname of ‘The Colonel’ epitomised him – he was the consummate professional, never happier than when leading from the front and making things happen. “Hugely popular, he is sorely missed.” Lieutenant Colonel Chris Davies

The service of Remembrance will be led by Revd Keith Barry at midday on 5th November at St Giles Church where WO2 Fisher was laid to rest.