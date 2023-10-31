Talented Lichfield students will be taking to the stage later this year for their latest production.

The Friary School pupils will perform The Sound of Music from 7th to 9th December.

They will tell the story of Maria, who is sent to become the governess of the seven children of Captain Von Trapp.

A spokesperson said:

“The cast are very excited for the upcoming production and will be working non-stop to create a memorable performance. “With a large cast including students from all year groups, a live band, and a licensed bar for interval drinks, it is set to be a night of great entertainment for the whole family.” The Friary School spokesperson

Tickets are £10 adults and £8 concessions and can be booked online.