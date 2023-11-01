A Burntwood business is celebrating its fifth anniversary by clocking up a record year.

Keon Homes, which builds affordable housing and care schemes, was founded in 2018.

The company’s growth since has seen it on course to hit £40million in revenue by the end of 2023 – a £12million increase on the previous 12 months.

Managing director Richard Williams said:

“We’ve come a long way since our first year when we arrived on the scene and were turning over £400,000.

“Despite this massive growth, the core ethos we started the business on still remains today – forging strong relationships with housing associations and other building companies to unlock disused sites and contribute to solving the chronic shortage of affordable housing.

“A lot of the time we’ll take on projects that require an extra level of innovation to overcome complexities, projects that many of our rivals will not touch.

“This has made the sector sit up and take notice and we are currently dealing with ten of the largest housing associations in the Midlands, including Bromford, Green Square Accord and Midlands Heart.

“It was fantastic to get everyone together and celebrate our achievements over the last five years. I know our business is about bricks and mortar, but it’s the people we employ that continue to be our heartbeat and ensure we continue to ‘do the right thing’.”

Richard Williams