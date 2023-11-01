A councillor has said Lichfield is paying the price because of the HS2 “vanity project”.

Cllr Richard Cox made his comments on social media after West Midlands Mayor Andy Street described the decision to axe the high speed rail route’s northern leg “a terrible decision”.

The route between Birmingham and Manchester hit the buffers amid concerns over spiralling costs.

Mr Street said:

“Cancelling HS2 northbound was a terrible decision – but all is not lost for the future. “With the private sector and our friends in the north, we’re coming together to look at how we can improve connectivity and capacity between the West Midlands and Manchester.” West Midlands Mayor Andy Street

Despite Phase 2 being scrapped, work is set to continue around Lichfield to allow the first phase to connect with the West Coast Main Line at Handsacre.

“In a response to the West Midlands Mayor, Cllr Cox, cabinet member for community engagement at Lichfield District Council, said residents including those in his ward of Armitage with Handsacre, would still pay a high price. “You’re right – it was a terrible decision to cancel HS2 northbound as it didn’t include north of London to Handsacre. “We still get all the pain in Lichfield District with no benefits whatsoever, all because of your vanity project.” Cllr Richard Cox, Lichfield District Council