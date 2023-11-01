Lichfield’s former Wilko store will reopen under a new brand this weekend.

The Bore Street site was shuttered when the company collapsed in September.

But the unit was taken on by Poundland, who have now confirmed it will welcome customers for the first time on Saturday (4th November).

The move is part of a major expansion plan by the retailer which will see 75 new or relocated stores opened by the end of December.

Austin Cooke, Poundland’s managing director, said:

“To open 75 stores in the space of a single quarter is nothing short of a super-human effort from every member of the Poundland team. To each and every one of them I say ‘thank you’. “But we’re working at this pace because we’re on a mission – ambitious to grow, create jobs and serve new places by opening shops customers and communities can be proud of.” Austin Cooke, Poundland

The new store will stock grocery, household and general items, along with items from the Pepco clothing range.

Poundland said it had priorities roles for former Wilko staff in new stores, with more than 500 offered jobs across the country already.

The new Lichfield store will open its doors at 8.30am on Saturday.