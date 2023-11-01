Fradley residents have shown off their Halloween creativity with a pumpkin carving competition.

The event was organised by housebuilder Bellway for people on the new Sheasby Park development.

Households collected pumpkins from the company before carving them into creative designs which were then judged by sales advisors Tina Walker and Hollie Rodgers.

Marie Richards, sales director at Bellway West Midlands, said:

“There is a wonderful community at Sheasby Park as friendships have been made along the way and people continue to make new connections as more residents move in. “We like to help foster a close-knit community spirit by organising events that give people the opportunity to have a proper chat with their neighbours while taking part in a fun, family-friendly activity. “Our pumpkin competition was a huge success and those taking part got very creative, produced some amazing carved pumpkins and had a great time in the process.” Marie Richards

The winners of the competition were Kiria Deschain-Rose and her son, 10-year-old Cadell, with their diamante-encrusted spider and skull carvings.

Second place went to Jazzy Taylor, Mary Liquorish-Carter and Rosemary Carter.

Third were Ethan, Ryan and Michelle Dowse. Fourth was Lucinda Ridley and Freddie Mitchell.

All the winners received Amazon vouchers.