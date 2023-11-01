Groups from across Lichfield and Burntwood are being invited to attend an event exploring environmental issues.

The Lichfield Green Conversation will be held at the Guildhall between 10am and 12.30pm on 29th November.

The event is being organised by Lichfield Re:Cycle and Support Staffordshire.

Nicola Lynes, from Support Staffordshire, said the event was a great opportunity for groups to identify ways to support local efforts to tackle climate change.

“We are working in collaboration with other organisations to explore the development of a Staffordshire Green Network to support communities to take climate action. “These Green Conversation events are a way for us to discover the fantastic work already being done by local community groups, and learn how we can help to amplify this work” Nicola Linea

Lichfield Re:Cycle secured funding from Staffordshire Community Energy to organise the session.

A spokesperson for the group said:

“Next year marks the tenth anniversary of our confidence-building, bike recycling charity operating in Lichfield. “We see ourselves as playing a part in increasing people’s active travel options and building their confidence. This has impact on climate action and for economic reasons by allowing people to access work, live healthier lives and saving them money. “We know that we are part of a bigger conversation and are pleased to support this event.” Lichfield Re:Cycle spokesperson

Cllr Rosie Harvey-Coggins said the city council’s climate change and biodiversity committee was keen to engage with local groups to promote green policies.

“As a new committee at Lichfield City Council, we want to partner with other councils, community groups and businesses in Lichfield to make it a greener, healthier place to live.” Cllr Rosie Harvey-Coggins

To register for a free ticket visit the online booking page.