Images have given a first glimpse of how a new gym in Lichfield will look when it opens next year.

Energie Fitness will be based on the upper level of the former Argos store at the Three Spires shopping centre.

Ahead of the opening in January 2024, computer generated images have been released showing the interior of the gym:

The gym’s general manager, Nick Read, told Lichfield Live:

“We are super excited to be opening our first club in Lichfield – we can’t wait to greet everyone in January.” Nick Read

Ahead of the opening, the company has also confirmed that memberships will start from £24.99 a month and offer free parking.

