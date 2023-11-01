Formal plans have been submitted for the new cinema development in Lichfield.

The proposals would see the former Debenhams site become a four-screen facility.

The development would also see the demolition of existing retail units at 36 to 44 Baker’s Lane to “support the revitalisation of the city centre” by allowing a link through to the area proposed for redevelopment as part of the Birmingham Road Site project.

However, the new cinema will allow for the creation of seven commercial units.

A planning statement said:

“The proposal in its simplest terms can be characterised as the repurposing of the former Debenhams – which has been vacant for almost two and a half years – and is the largest commercial unit in the city centre. “That closure has presented a significant challenge to the city centre, but also an opportunity to diversify its offer, reducing its reliance on retail to attract the local community into it. “The proposal complements and is critical to facilitating the council’s wider strategic ambition to regenerate significant areas of the city centre. “The proposal will ensure that this new area can be directly accessed from existing pedestrian routes by creating new pathways to it and footfall through the introduction of new town centre uses, therefore maximising the opportunities for the success of that wider strategic regeneration and the overall vitality and viability of the city centre.” Planning statement

The plans say four of the new ground floor units are intended to be operated by food and beverage businesses, while a leisure unit is also scheduled to be located on the first floor.

A restaurant is proposed on the second floor with an external terrace featuring views across the city centre.

“Vitality and viability of the city centre”

An evaluation by specialists from Prime Retail submitted with the planning application says that demand for former Debenhams sites across the country had not been high, with statistics in August suggesting around 80 remain empty.

A planning statement from Three Spires’ owner Evolve Estates said the cinema proposal would provide a realistic chance of bringing the former department store back into use.

“The closure of Debenhams in Lichfield is reflective of that national pattern but also of a localised picture that has seen Marks and Spencer leave the city centre in the last five years. “The consequence of this has led to a negative impact on the vitality and viability of the city centre. “Given the unit is the largest in the city centre, this significantly impacts on not only the attraction of the city centre to users, but also the perception to occupiers and landowners over whether it is a location where investment can succeed. “Evolve has investigated options to repurpose the existing building in a way that secures a new anchor tenant, supports the vitality and viability of Lichfield city centre and widens its offer and local economy, improves the quality of the public realm and also helps to facilitate redevelopment of other city centre sites, notably the Birmingham Road Site. “This proposal illustrates that there is an exciting opportunity to utilise this site far greater to the benefit of local business and the wider community.” Planning statement

Full details can be seen on Lichfield District Council’s planning website.