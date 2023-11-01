The sounds of The Small Faces will be brought to the stage at a show in Lichfield.

Small Fakers will be at the Guildhall on Saturday (4th November).

A spokesperson for Lichfield Arts said:

“The Small Faces are without any shadow of doubt, one of the most sensational British bands of the 1960s, and are as much a part of the soundtrack to the fabbest decade ever as The Beatles, The Stones, The Kinks, The Who, or anyone else for that matter. “Small Fakers have played the Isle of Wight festival four times since forming, and have also performed with The Small Faces member Jimmy Winston and original drummer Kenney Jones.” Lichfield Arts spokesperson

Ticket details are available on the Lichfield Arts website.