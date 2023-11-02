A team of apprentices have rolled out a new way for residents and businesses to use online services at Lichfield District Council.

The local authority’s website previously had more than 200 online forms for users to select from depending on the type of request they needed to make.

But now a digital team of apprentices has created a single form designed to improve the experience for people interacting with the council.

Lichfield District Council’s digital, UX and robotics manager, Joan Tharm, said:

“This is a significant development. Our chief executive set a challenge for the team to improve and simplify the online journey for our residents and businesses, and make reporting, booking and applying for services easier and quicker. “Our digital apprentices – Callum Boards, Nathan Lewis, Joe Garfield and Aidan Dhadda – were determined to rise to the challenge. “We asked them to digitise and be innovative. They were coached by our senior developer and came up with something that other councils have not been able to do. “Already other councils are looking at what we have done and want to emulate it. I applaud our digital apprentices for their skill and tenacity in delivering what is a major improvement for our online services.” Joan Tharm, Lichfield District Council

The new form can be accessed at www.lichfielddc.gov.uk/oneform.

Leader of Lichfield District Council, Cllr Doug Pullen, said:

“Our digital apprentices have done a fantastic job of making the website easier to use. “That other local authorities now want to introduce the same function on their websites is a testament to the apprentices’ work.” Cllr Doug Pullen, Lichfield District Council