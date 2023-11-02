A Burntwood foster carer has been thanked for her efforts at the screening of a new film.

Kath Diss was among the guests invited to see Any Of Us, which highlights the experiences of three people who talk about becoming carers.

The screening was organised by Staffordshire County Council’s fostering service and saw more than 60 people attend.

The event coincided with the anniversary 38th anniversary of her first becoming a foster carer.

She said:

“I became a foster carer in my twenties after I’d had my own family. “It’s been the most rewarding thing I have ever done, caring for babies. We are still in touch with some of the children we’ve cared for, one lad is now in his twenties. “To anyone considering fostering, I would say do it – but you’ve got to be caring, loving and understanding. “The hardest part is when you have to say goodbye, but I love making a difference in a child’s life.” Kath Diss

Cllr Mark Sutton, Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet member for children and young people, said:

“It’s wonderful to get together as a fostering service and celebrate the amazing work of our foster carers. “It was a real pleasure to be able to present Kath with her long service award, as she has made an outstanding contribution to caring for Staffordshire children, over her nearly four decades of service. “The event brought together some of our experienced foster carers, as well as some of our brand-new foster families. It was wonderful to meet them, thank them for the amazing job that they do and share in their stories. “These families have such a positive impact on the children’s lives, and we really value the care and support they provide. “We are always on the lookout for more foster families, so I would encourage anyone who is considering fostering to get in touch with us.” Cllr Mark Sutton, Staffordshire County Council

For more details on becoming a foster carer and to watch the film, visit the Foster for Staffordshire website.