A Michelin-starred chef has helped cut the ribbon on a football club’s new kitchen facilities.

Tom Shepherd was the guest as Lichfield City unveiled the improvements as part of a £3million investment from Howdens and England Football.

The Midland Football League Premier Division side were one of 450 clubs across the country to benefit from the Game Changer Programme which was designed to support grassroots football by improving clubhouse facilities.

City were chosen by Howdens due to the efforts put in to make the clubhouse a social hub for the community, as well as efforts to make it self-sustainable.

Darren Leaver, Lichfield City’s chairman, said:

“To be recognised by both Howdens and the FA is a real privilege to everyone here at our football club. “It’s brilliant to see that they understand how important local clubs are to the community. “We take 350 kids off the streets and away from computer screens every weekend, and with the installation of our brand-new kitchen from Howdens, we will be able to provide not only a much more authentic matchday experience, but a safe space for community clubs to use when matches and training aren’t taking place.” Darren Leaver

Neil Martin, depot manager at Howdens Lichfield, said:

“Clubhouses are often the hub of the community – and the community that we operate in is incredibly important to us. “With the aim of helping football clubs thrive, we hope the new installation at Lichfield City will provide a great base for a pre and post-match cuppa, as well as help to raise additional funds to support the club’s growth.” Neil Martin