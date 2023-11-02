Construction of a 120-metre stretch of the Lichfield Canal has been completed thanks to a £75,000 grant.

Lichfield and Hatherton Canals Restoration Trust (LHCRT) received the money from HS2’s Community and Environment Fund.

It was used to build a new section and improve habitats around the Darnford Brook wetlands.

The project saw existing woodland and hedgerows restored as part of efforts to create a nature trail alongside the towpath.

The new section of the canal also incorporates ducts for electric boats.

Carol Mills, chair of LHCRT, said:

“We are so grateful to HS2 for the funding. It kickstarted our work at Darnford Moors Ecology Park with phase one of the project creating water and other new habitats on land running alongside the canal. This initiated a chain reaction to enable us to secure further funding for the other phases. “We’re close to completing the project and will officially open the ecology park in the coming months, which will be an attractive green and blue space for local people to enjoy.” Carol Mills

David Prys-Jones, HS2’s biodiversity manager, said:

“Our green corridor programme aims to establish a series of connected habitats stretching along HS2’s line of route to benefit nature as well as local communities. “LHCRT’s canal restoration is a brilliant project because in combines the two. “Canals are really important habitats that provide homes for fish, invertebrates and other key species of plants and animals while remaining great places for local people and leisure.” David Prys-Jones