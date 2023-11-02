A local volunteer-run arts charity is looking for someone to help secure sponsorship and funding for future events.

Lichfield Arts is hoping to appoint a corporate fundraiser, with an immediate focus on helping to find funding for the 2024 Fuse Festival.

A spokesperson said:

“The role will involve creating imaginative sponsorship offers to put to local businesses that will provide them with attractive benefits in return for their funding, and identifying and pursuing businesses with the aim of closing successful deals. “You will need to show passion for the cause, strong connections with the local business community, creativity, imagination and an entrepreneurial spirit. Your support can help bring music and the arts to everyone in Lichfield. “If you’re up for the challenge, Lichfield Arts would love to have you on board. “ Lichfield Arts spokesperson

People can apply or find out more by emailing [email protected]