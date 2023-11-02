Students and staff at a Lichfield school are utilising the part of a plan to use technology to change the way learning is carried out.

Nether Stowe School has already seen every pupil given an iPad as part of the Learning Futures programme being rolled out by the Arthur Terry Learning Partnership.

Now the project has seen each student given a stylus to use with their device.

Assistant headteacher Steve Peace said:

“The roll-out of Learning Futures was all about equity, and making sure that every single child has access to the same technology to aid their learning. “The children have really taken to the iPads, but what we found was that, after the devices were given out, some students were buying their own styluses to use with them, which perhaps gave them an advantage over their classmates. “So, it was decided that every student would be given a stylus, to enable them to release more of the functionality of the iPad, and to ensure there is a level playing field where everyone has the same opportunity to learn.” Steve Peace, Nether Stowe School

The stylus can be used to draw, write or make selections on the iPad.

Mr Peace said:

“It’s important that the students still write, because they have to write in exams – and the styluses allow them to do that on their iPads while also enabling them to do so much more. “We still use the traditional exercise books for longer written pieces of work, as this technology allows the children to upload their written work onto the iPads and bring all of their notes together into one place, so that it’s all there when they need it to revise.” Steve Peace, Nether Stowe School

The technology is also being used to allow staff to give feedback on the progress of pupils, as well as using software to enable them to identify where students need support in specific subjects.

“In the classroom, teachers give students feedback on how they are getting on, but when they are marking work away from the classroom written feedback can often be open to interpretation – it’s not as effective as being able to speak to the student. “Teachers not only get to do the traditional marking using a red pen, they can leave voice messages for students, which is a very direct and personal way of building their understanding and enthusiasm for the subject. “The Socrative function is another way that the technology is helping us to personalise teaching for students and improve feedback to them. For example, it allows teachers to set simple multiple choice tests which can then highlight areas where a class is less confident in a subject, or where an individual needs a little extra support. “It’s very quick, and very direct, and helps build a dialogue between the student and teacher.” Steve Peace, Nether Stowe School