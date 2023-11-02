A conference in Lichfield has seen professionals from across the sector discuss ways to prevent homelessness.

Lichfield District Council hosted its first Annual Homelessness Conference which saw delegates from more than 20 organisations visit District Council House.

The event was designed to build relationships, identify gaps in provision and recognise emerging trends.

In Lichfield District there have been 216 homeless applications so far this year, mostly due to domestic abuse, the end of a private tenancy or people no long wanting to accommodate family members.

Ann Mills, Housing and Homelessness Manager at Lichfield District Council, said:

“Being homeless can be devastating and the effects can be long lasting. “The conference was about bringing together local partners who play a role in preventing local people from becoming homeless – whether that’s providing housing options, support services or temporary accommodation. “The aim of our annual conference is to create stronger working bonds between partners, help us work together better, and to identify new opportunities to keep more people in safe and secure homes locally.” Ann Mills

Lichfield District Council’s Cabinet Member for Housing and Local Plan, Councillor Alex Farrell, said he was “proud” to be part of the local authority’s first homelessness conference.

“We brought together a whole host of different experts, community groups and providers who are all playing a part in preventing local people from being homeless. “There was an amazing 700 years’ experience in the room – that’s an incredible wealth of knowledge of homelessness in our area. “The conference is all about celebrating what these organisations do to keep people in safe and secure homes locally, as well as making new connections and raising awareness of homelessness in the district. “I want to thank everyone for coming along and sharing their knowledge and experience, and I look forward to the Homelessness Conference going from strength to strength in the next few years.” Cllr Alex Farrell, Lichfield District Council