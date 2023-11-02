Work is due to start on upgrades to fixed speed cameras at several locations in Staffordshire.

The initial phase, which covers 20 cameras, will see digital equipment replace the current fixed safety cameras, making it quicker to capture and receive images of those who travel above the speed limit.

The new technology, funded by the Staffordshire Safer Roads Partnership, uses a radar device to accurately measure the speed of each vehicle that passes the camera. They then automatically send high quality images to the enforcement team where they will be verified and used as evidence for traffic offence.

The change means markings do not need to be painted on the road, with a digital line added instead.

Inspector Mark Joynson, of the Staffordshire Police’s Roads Policing Unit, said:

“Speed limits are really important for road safety as the speed a vehicle travels at is a major contributor to the outcome if someone is involved in a road traffic collision. “The installation of the new technology will make it easier to check speeds across Staffordshire and we hope they will provide a visual reminder of the work we do every day to keep all road users as safe as possible.” Inspector Mark Joynson, Staffordshire Police

Police say sites included in the initial rollout have been selected based on data which shows that the cameras have reduced crashes at particular locations.

Deputy Staffordshire Commissioner Helen Fisher, who co-chairs the Staffordshire Safer Roads Partnership, said:

“Sadly, too many people continue to die or suffer serious injuries on our roads, with devastating consequences for their families, friends and communities. “Speed is one of the main factors in fatal road accidents, and an ongoing concern for many of our communities. “This investment in new technology will make it easier to identify those breaking the law and help to reduce road accidents.” Deputy Staffordshire Commissioner Helen Fisher

The work to upgrade the first 20 cameras across the county will begin next week.