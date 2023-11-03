Councillors in Burntwood will host their monthly advice surgery in the town this weekend.

The members of Lichfield District Council will be on hand to deal with any queries at Burntwood Library from 10am to 11am tomorrow (4th November).

Cllr Steve Norman, Labour member for Chase Terrace ward, said:

“If any Chase Terrace ward residents want to raise any district or parish issue with us, I will buy them a tea or coffee at the library while we listen.” Cllr Steve Norman, Lichfield District Council

The surgery will include representatives from other wards, including Chasetown, Summerfield and All Saints, and Boney Hay and Central wards.