People are being urged to keep an eye out for hedgehogs as Bonfire Night approaches.

The once common animals have now seen a decline of up to 75% in parts of the country since 2000.

Staffordshire County Council’s environment and countryside team are reminding people that the wood used for bonfires can be appealing spots for hedgehogs.

Cabinet member for communities and culture, Cllr Victoria Wilson, said:

“Bonfire Night can be a joyous occasion for many but incredibly scary and dangerous for our local wildlife. “It’s crucial that we all do our bit to protect hedgehogs and other animals by checking bonfire piles before lighting them and building bonfires at the last minute to prevent any wildlife from moving in. “It’s also worth asking yourself if you absolutely must have your own bonfire and fireworks. There are plenty of public displays taking place around Staffordshire so I urge people to go to those instead so we can minimise risks of spooking or harming wildlife, pets and livestock.” Cllr Victoria Wilson, Staffordshire County Council

People are asked to check bonfires before they are lit and consider putting a barrier around it to keep animals out.

Fay Vase, chief executive at the British Hedgehog Preservation Society, said:

“Bonfire piles look like five-star hotels to a hedgehog – and are built just as they are trying to find a safe place for hibernation. “It is vital to take steps to ensure they aren’t harmed.” Fay Vass

Residents are also being encouraged to use silent fireworks if they are using them in their own back garden to help avoid scaring wildlife and pets.