The work of the community in Whittington and Fisherwick has been hailed after it won won gold in an awards scheme for the fourth year running.

As well as the Heart of England in Bloom accolade, residents also saw the area scoop the regional trophy for the Environmental Award.

Judges praised the area as “probably the most environmentally-friendly village in Staffordshire”.

They added:

“Latterly the village has been transformed by substantial and well-planned wildflower sites which complements its rural setting. “The ability to garner funds through grant funding of projects such as the Bit End Playing Field improvement and the addition of solar panels for the local hospice is quite amazing, but it cannot have come easy.” Heart of England in Bloom judges

Cllr Garry Hyde, chair of Whittington and Fisherwick Parish Council said it had been a real community effort.

“This is a fantastic achievement for a small parish and a tribute to our active commitment to combatting the climate and ecological emergencies. “We are very proud that the joint work of the council and our environment group has won us the top regional environmental recognition on top of the gold we had already achieved.” Cllr Garry Hyde, Whittington and Fisherwick Parish Council

Chair of the Whittington and Fisherwick Environment Group, Andrew Blake, said:

“It is wonderful that the parish has achieved this recognition. We are so grateful for the support from our volunteers, Whittington Primary School, the allotment owners, Woodhouse Farm, Whittington Wood Committee, St Giles Hospice and the other local businesses and organisations who help to make it all possible.” Andrew Blake