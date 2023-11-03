The first acts have been confirmed for a music festival near Lichfield.

Jane’s Addiction, Sleaford Mods, Amyl and The Sniffers, Future Island, Dinosaur Jr and Orbital will be on the line up for Bearded Theory at Catton Hall.

The event will take place from 23rd to 26th May 2024.

Organiser Ben Ryles said:

“Across this first batch of almost 50 acts there are fast-rising artists at the forefront of their scenes, legendary performers and plenty of Bearded Theory crowd-pleasers. “We’re really pleased to finally reveal them and get the countdown on to the start of the festival season.” Ben Ryles

Other acts on the bill are grime-punk duo Bob Vylan, rock band New Model Army and electronic rock pair Wargasm, alongside Gentleman’s Dub Club, Ferocious Dog, Panic Shack, English Teacher, HotWax and Sprints, Ibibio Sound Machine, Jane Weaver and Pip Blom.

Tickets are on sale now. For booking details click here.