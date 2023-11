Lichfield City will look to extend their ten game unbeaten streak when they welcome Romulus this weekend.

Ivor Green’s men have been in a purple patch of form in all competitions, including the Midland Football League Premier Division where they currently sit fourth in the table.

Tomorrow (4th November) they welcome a Romulus side sitting eighth.

The two sides met in October in the FA Vase where City ran out 4-1 victors.

Kick-off at the Trade Tyre Community Stadium is at 3pm.